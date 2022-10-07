Vincent Neil Emerson doesn’t want to come across as sappy.
That’s a difficult task when you’re writing the kind of songs he is. After his first album, “Fried Chicken and Evil Women” (2019), many thought that the country/Americana artist was going to carry on with a honky-tonk inspired sound. But when his self-titled album dropped last year, listeners might have been left a little confused.
That’s because Emerson tapped into some of the more somber traits of his biggest influences, namely Townes Van Zandt, who could be categorized as writing songs that are equally as beautiful as they are gut-wrenching. Emerson, a Fort Worth, Texas, native, managed to write and release some of the heavier material he’d ever pursued, with tracks like “Learnin’ to Drown” and “High on Gettin’ By.”
“I think it just came with maturity,” Emerson said in a phone call with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “You know, I was 21 or 22 when I wrote the first album. When I wrote the second one, I was getting close to 30. Now, I’m 30 years old, so I just wanted to tell my personal story and write more serious songs.”
Now touring for the album, Emerson will play his first string of headlining dates in Wyoming and the Front Range. Prior to this, he’d only been through the region as an opening act with country artists Charlie Crockett and Colter Wall, the latter of whom he frequently collaborates with.
His first and only Wyoming stop is at The Gryphon Theatre in Laramie for the Western AF Showcase tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. After that, it’s back-to-back shows in Fort Collins, Denver, Grand Junction, Montrose and Boulder, Colorado.
Emerson is one of the musicians frequently grouped together with other artists that are identified as “saving country music,” a double-edged-sword.
Tyler Childers, one of his musical contemporaries, has already achieved genre acclaim, and has nearly transcended from the country music confines into general, pop-culture exposure. Crockett and Wall are hot on Childers’ heels, and Sturgil Simpson, ever the renegade, received acclaim for going in his own direction musically after being labeled country music’s savior years ago.
“I know a lot of those people personally, and they’re good folks,” Emerson said. “As far as the mainstream goes, I think if anyone had a chance to break into that, it would be that group of people. I’m just happy to be here along with it.”
It’s impossible not to feel the pressure bestowed upon him, but more than anything else, he just appreciates the exposure that he and his contemporaries are getting in a singer/songwriter genre that’s recently been more difficult to succeed in.
This is especially true when each of the artists named above offer their own flair to the genre, a newer type of country that harkens back to more traditional stylings when compared to highly produced-radio country hits.
If there was one artist of the bunch to compare his work with, it would be Wall, but even then, Emerson currently comes at his work with a drive for storytelling on a more vulnerable level. In his self-titled album, the majority of the work is rambling, and by his own admission, meaningless.
Whenever Emerson goes into a song with a message in mind, it usually comes out lackluster. Love songs, in particular, quickly unravel into a pitiful mess, he said.
“I have a hard time writing a love song without sounding sappy,” he said, laughing. “I think it’s a conscious thing. Because if I started to worry about sounding sappy about any of the other things that I’ve written about, I think I might have gotten into my head a little.”
He claims his most recent style of writing is almost “Dylanesque,” referring to the stream-of-consciousness poetry of folk singer Bob Dylan.
Songs like “Learnin’ to Drown” were written with guitar in hand and no particular endpoint in sight, only a flowing admission of personal experiences guiding him until the song came to a natural close.
“(Those songs) have so much meaning to me personally,” he said. “And those are the songs that people come up to me and they’re like, ‘Damn, do I appreciate this.’”
It’s not that he’s trying to move away from honky-tonk music, or even remain inside the stylings of country music. Each song develops free of intention, and depending on the song he writes, he’ll cater the instrumentation and production to what suits the song’s tone.
Not everything he’s working on for the next album necessarily sounds like his past work. His influences extend outside of the Texas singer/songwriters like Guy Clark and Steve Earle that he idolizes, and his interests diverge far beyond what he would ever consider making himself.
Among them are Frank Zappa, Neil Young & Crazy Horse, Dr. John and Leon Russell.
The next album could return to honky-tonk, or it could be ballad driven. With Emerson, he and everyone else will just have to wait and find out.
“That’s the beautiful thing about songwriting,” he said. “It’s sort of like throwing paint at a canvas sometimes.”