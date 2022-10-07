Vincent Neil Emerson

Singer/songwriter Vincent Neil Emerson. Courtesy photo by Courtney Sultan

Vincent Neil Emerson doesn’t want to come across as sappy.

That’s a difficult task when you’re writing the kind of songs he is. After his first album, “Fried Chicken and Evil Women” (2019), many thought that the country/Americana artist was going to carry on with a honky-tonk inspired sound. But when his self-titled album dropped last year, listeners might have been left a little confused.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus