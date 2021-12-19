The winter chill is upon us (sort of), and that means that the majority of fun family outings are going to have to move inside. In preparation for keeping the kids busy with a limited number of options, here are some places nearby that offer different indoor activities for kids of all ages.
Fun and educational
The Laramie County Library System always has multiple unique events and reoccurring favorites running throughout each month.
For now, the majority of kid-centered events hosted at the library are done virtually, but this doesn’t limit the fun. A collection of different free take-home crafts for all ages are available to participants in events like Tales Together and Teen Craft Time.
Starting Monday, Dec. 20, a limited number of Winter Break Family Binge Bundles will become available for pickup just in time for winter vacation. Included in the themed bundle are two movies, books and snacks for the family to enjoy.
Similarly, the New Year’s at Noon will be held remotely this year, with bags full of crafts available for pickup from Dec. 27-30. Join in on a countdown video hosted by the library via its website or Facebook page on Dec. 31.
To ring in the new year, the library will begin making a cautious transition back to in-person events for kids, with new events for teens coming, as well. In particular, the library is introducing a “Cinemaniacs” club, which will meet to watch and discuss a new movie twice a month.
Then there’s always the Smithsonian traveling exhibit, “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” which will run through mid-January and feature events for all ages.
Stop by the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens for ongoing classes and activities for both children and parents.
Yes, most of the Paul Smith Children's Village is outdoors, but it is open year-round and supplemented with a full calendar listing of events and drop-in classes. While kids are focusing on art, exploration, science and horticulture, parents can make their way through the Shane Smith Grand Conservatory, which features different climates of plants, from tropical trees to desert cacti.
Take a look at the monthly calendar on the Botanic Gardens' website for a full list of ways to step out of the cold and into a paradise.
Every month, the Wyoming State Museum hosts a new installment of its Family Day, an event curated in an effort to be both fun and educational for kids and parents alike.
Typically, the event is held on the first Saturday of each month. January’s “Ice Age”-themed Family Day will be held Jan. 8, with registration required prior to the event via the Wyoming State Museum website.
Family Days are packed with crafts, games, food and interactive experiences for kids, but families don’t have to wait for the first Saturday of each month to find a good time at the State Museum.
“I definitely want people to think of the museum as a fun place to go with their families and be a part of the community that they can depend on as something to do all year long, that their kids are always going to have fun,” said Melissa McChesney, curator of community engagement at the Wyoming State Museum.
Permanently featured in the museum is the “Hands on Habitat” exhibit, which is a descriptive and interactive section for kids to learn about different aspects of Wyoming’s environment. Sensory experiences like touching real animal pelts, or a fake campfire and sunset give families a unique experience.
Arts and crafts
When kids and families are looking to explore their creative side, there are two places in town that give them the tools to do it.
Flydragon Art Studio tends to cater toward adult arts and crafts, particularly with its open bottle feature, but each session at the studio is designed for all ages. Recently, they have made a push to create a more family-centered event in their schedule.
Their most popular event for kids of all ages, Winter Art Camp, is already sold out for this year, but Flydragon is making a push to continue a newer reoccurring family event.
Every Sunday from 1-3 p.m., Flydragon hosts a family-oriented painting activity, with whimsical artwork and painting styles that are more suitable for a range of ages, giving artists of all ages and skills the chance to sit and collaborate on one painting.
There’s also Graffito Paint Your Own Pottery, which, for 17 years now, has allowed kids of all ages to pick and paint their own pottery.
Customers can choose to work with different plates, mugs and more, starting at $13 for the most basic pottery. Co-owner April Wilson is in the building with other employees, there to help children and parents alike in their artistic endeavors.
With booster seats and smaller tables, the environment is at times more geared for kids than adults. However, Wilson said she looks to run Graffito like her living room, welcoming back customers for a calming, therapeutic family experience.
“There's very few places that you can continue to come with your family,” Wilson said. “We’ve been here long enough to where I've seen all my kids grow up, get married, and they're bringing their kids, which makes me all warm and fuzzy.”
Indoor recreation
Sometimes the kids just need to let off some steam, and several places in Cheyenne offer the perfect opportunity to do just that.
There’s Frontier Trampoline Park, a popular 250,000-square-foot facility filled with different setups for bouncing activities. With a rock wall, dodgeball court, zip line, foam pit and other games, the park is good for all ages.
Across town is Roller City, a classic roller rink that's been a part of Cheyenne since 1972, with different pricing, depending on the night. Some nights are adults only, and Friday nights are often packed with a chaotic crowd of teenagers, but the rink makes an effort to be as family friendly as possible.
Its “Family Skate” deal lets parents skate for $2 with full-price admission of their child.
For parents looking for the most varied options all in one location, the Cheyenne Ice and Events Center fits the bill.
Though its outdoor activities become unavailable once the snow begins to fall, the Ice and Events Center sports an arcade, laser tag, bumper cars, and, of course, the only ice rink in town. The miniature golf course is actually open year-round, so one can try their luck, even if it’s caked in layers of snow.
At one point, the events center was hardly open to the public at all. Jeff Gilotti, manager of the Ice and Events Center, said sometimes it seems that people don’t know about what events the center offers.
“We're just kind of a unique beast; there aren't many ice rinks around the country with laser tag rooms or miniature golf,” Gilotti said. “We’re probably only one of a dozen rinks that have the on-ice bumper cars. We just do everything we can to be as diverse of an ice rink as we can in the winter.”
While South High School has curling practice and the Cheyenne Capitals Hockey Club plays its matches at the rink, the majority of weekends are now open ice time. The majority of the facility's use comes from birthday parties and other groups.
Younger children
No one wants to lead their child to a frigid playground once winter rolls around.
Play City, a free indoor play place, funded by Element Church, provides the perfect solution. It was opened in the fall of 2018 with the specific goal of giving parents a free solution to “keep their kids active and engaged during the winter.”
The 1,252-square-foot facility is split into two sections – one for children ages 3 and under and the other up to age 12 – each filled with slides and other equipment for hours of entertainment.
Outside the play area are tables where parents can sit, eat and supervise their kids in an experience that isn’t supplied for free anywhere else in the community.
“It's a great outreach to our community, because ... we don’t have a lot of places like that for moms and dads to bring their kiddos indoors,” said Erin Wilson, outreach coordinator for Element Church.
Open play runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., meaning that parents can bring their kids without reservation. In the evenings, private parties for groups of 8 or more can be scheduled for $50.
Out of town
Take a short trip south to Colorado for the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, where exhibits and programs focusing on science, music, nature, history and more provide all ages with a fun and interactive learning experience.
The opportunity to interact with live animals, musical instruments and physical activities are featured across many of the exhibits, with The Tot Spot available for younger children to play and learn. There’s also the family exploration zone, with hands-on ways to experience scientific concepts.