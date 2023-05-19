ENTER-WHITE-MEN-CANT-JUMP-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Sinqua Walls, left, and Jack Harlow in “White Men Can’t Jump.”

 20th Century Studios

For starters, 1992’s original “White Men Can’t Jump” is by no means a classic, nor should it be considered hallowed ground that mustn’t be desecrated by modern hands. But its lead stars, Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, had a live-wire chemistry that allowed them to make several more movies together, and their pairing is fondly remembered in the ‘90s pop culture canon.

There’s no such luck for Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow, the duo at the center of the dully conceived, low-energy “White Man Can’t Jump” remake. Walls and Harlow go together like wallpaper and toothpaste, or like jalapenos and Twinkies. In short, they don’t go together, which makes for a pretty sloppy game of pickup basketball.

