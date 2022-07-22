ENTER-VID-MCNAMARA-COLUMN-GET

Ted Sarandos attends the 19th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/AFI/Getty Images/TNS

 Kevin Winter

For those of us outside the world of high finance, it is rare to take deep satisfaction in the financial status of any company that doesn’t sign our own checks. But the most recent Netflix quarterly report was, in many ways, a thing of bad-news-equals-good-news beauty.

The streamer lost 970,000 subscribers during the last few months, almost four times the number it lost last quarter, offering conclusive proof that it is not a supernatural juggernaut immune to the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune – or its own mistakes.

