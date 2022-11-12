ENTER-BOOK-TARANTINO-CINEMA-SPECULATION-MCT

"Cinema Speculation" by Quentin Tarantino (HarperCollins Publishers/TNS)

 HarperCollins Publishers

LOS ANGELES – Quentin Tarantino is brewing some coffee and it is, as Samuel L. Jackson’s “Pulp Fiction” hit man would enthuse, “some serious gourmet s—,” served up in a mug bearing the logo of his podcast “Video Archives,” named after the famed Manhattan Beach video store where Tarantino worked in his early 20s before becoming a filmmaker.

We’re settling into the library of Tarantino’s Hollywood Hills home, though pretty much any room in this spacious, multilevel mansion could technically qualify as a library. There are piles of film books and magazines in nearly every corner and on every surface, rows of vinyl record albums snaking across the carpeted and tiled floors, metal carts overflowing with VHS tapes just off the kitchen, revolving racks of comic books clamoring for attention. And we haven’t even ventured into the guest house, where Tarantino stores a vast collection of magazine and newspaper clippings. It’s not “Hoarders” – there’s too much floor space – but, safe to say, the man will never want for entertainment.


Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus