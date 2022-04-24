With the closing of Dillinger’s Bar, Cheyenne’s local comedy scene has entered an indefinite limbo.
But the comedians who called their Tuesday night comedy shows home are still here, doing what they can to stay on stage.
“With Dillinger’s closing down, there’s nowhere else to do stand up in Cheyenne at all,” local comedian Nikki Raxx said. “No place to actually hone our craft. There’s still people that I think would consider themselves a part of the comedy scene, but with no place to actually do comedy, it just seems like it’s a hard thing to maintain.”
Room to laugh
Dillinger’s, opened by Ryan and Ann Clement in 2019, was originally conceived as a sports bar, but became known for its comedy nights, which began in October 2020. Raxx is one of the original comedians to migrate to Dillinger’s when fellow Cheyenne-based comedian Dominic Syracuse introduced open mic night during the pandemic.
Open mic night became more than just a place for people to come in and hear from local comedians. It was a sort of safe haven for comedians to gather and work on material. Prior to stepping up at Dillinger’s, Raxx, like others, was heading down to Fort Collins, Greeley and Denver, Colorado, to work on his set.
He hardly knew there was anyone else that wanted to perform in town, but when he arrived on that first night, he was able to make quick acquaintance with not only the other comedians, but an enthusiastic and thick-skinned crowd.
“When I was out at Dillinger’s and they were getting ready to pull me on stage, I was regularly described as pretty ‘dark,’” Raxx said. “Cheyenne really seems to be into the dark. The darker the better with the audience, which I completely did not expect.”
Raxx has bombed before, he’s lost a crowd, and he’s even plummeted into doing a rendition of “The Aristocrats” (Google only if you have a sense of humor). For whatever reason, Cheyenne wanted the off-brand humor he had to offer, which he couldn’t have said about other cities where he has performed.
Then again, he’s looking for the dive bars – joints that hold about 35 people at maximum capacity. That was his target audience, but Dillinger’s worked just the same.
“If I do an open mic at a bar and grill somewhere, and it’s a family spot where everyone’s trying to get their grub on, and I’m up there excited to talk about school shootings or something, maybe that’s not the best place for me.”
Right now, Raxx is looking to enjoy the downtime, but he’ll be heading to Denver as soon as he’s got a solid five or 10 minutes of material to try out.
The comedy community
Meanwhile, Rhianna Brand is making trips to open mics in Denver and Fort Collins whenever she can, but it isn’t so simple with three kids to raise.
At age 19, Brand moved to Denver to pursue a career in comedy, but motherhood stalled her momentum. With her family in Cheyenne, it’s a long trip to Denver and back – too long to be away from home, especially with a day job to return to the next morning.
As a result, her career stalled. What got her back into comedy was the introduction of Dillinger’s open mic nights. It was a local venue that let her step out just one night a week to revisit her craft. This meant even more during the pandemic, when comedians were largely out of work, and everyone needed a good place to hole up and laugh at the outside world.
“When the world shut down, and we had our Tuesday nights at Dillinger’s, our comedy nights, we all had a little bit more time, and we all really needed each other,” Brand said. “It was terrifying, and the neuroscience of laughter in order to process hard things and trauma is a real thing.”
During the pandemic, comedy was a form of therapy for many. With Dillinger’s being one of the only locations open locally during the shutdown, it couldn’t have been a better scenario for Brand.
One thing she cited was the diverse group of comedians that stepped on stage who were able to work on their material at the time. While her comedy centers around the throes of parenting, people had the opportunity to push the envelope.
Though some of the comedians presented dark material at Dillinger’s, the comedy community used the space as a place to support one another. She’s most nostalgic when reminiscing about that core group that met up every Tuesday night.
Local support
Brand remembers Syracuse, who hosted open mic nights, helping comedians tighten up their sets with small tips.
Syracuse was instrumental in creating the energy of open mic night, but in the fall of last year, he stepped away from the role to pursue his own career in comedy and promoting. He’s now on national tours, stopping in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, and getting ready to film a comedy special in a prison in Los Angeles, among other endeavors.
After his departure, comedians noticed a drop in attendance, and the nights weren’t quite the same.
“Dom marketed Dillinger’s so good to really drive home that it was a comedy club,” comedian Zach Roberts said. “He would tell everybody, ‘Hey, shut up, we’re trying to do our thing.’ If you wanted to heckle, then dope. I had our first heckler, and I handled it like an animal.”
Roberts, also one of the original crew to perform at open mic night, saw the local scene start to change before it disappeared. The comedians were a tight-knit bunch, but without support from the audience, there won’t be room for a comedy club to succeed in Cheyenne.
At Dillinger’s, the group of comedians felt like they could say what they wanted and actually tell their jokes without repercussions. While the audience at Dillinger’s was better than most, he felt that there needed to be more trust and patience given during open mic nights.
People would stop attending, and when they did, it wasn’t particularly challenging to draw a laugh. This sounds like an admittedly odd complaint, but it stems from one thing that Roberts doesn’t shy away from – failure.
Consider this from a comedian’s perspective: the only way for a comic to improve their craft is to find out which jokes work and which don’t based off the laughs they receive. The jokes that bomb in Denver seemed to be working a little too well locally.
“I almost want to say it’s dead,” Roberts said about the current state of the local comedy scene. “I haven’t found a place to do comedy here at all, and neither have my friends, not since Dillinger’s is gone.
“It’s like a bad breakup, where I’m like, ‘I have to move on, and I have to find somebody that’s going to love me and care for me.’”
Like the other veterans, Roberts remembers when other locations in town gave open mic nights a chance. Usually, it doesn’t take too long for a venue to nix their comedy night.
At one point, they were performing at Scooters Bar and Package Liquor. Alf’s Pub hosted an open mic night, as well, but as multiple local comedians recollect, the audience didn’t take to their sense of humor.
The intrusive nature of comedy might just be the biggest thing preventing a comedy night from gaining solid traction. Stand-up comedy isn’t something that can work as background noise, like a jam band playing in the corner. At the very least, it’s distracting, with the audience members potentially being offended by the jokes.
To Roberts, it’s up to businesses to take another chance. While comedy nights have failed in the past, he’s sure that with community support, comedy can survive here.
“Just actively wanting to see comedy because it is an art form, it’s been around forever, it’s never gonna die,” he said. “We might as well make it a thing here in Cheyenne. Why does Chicago get to have it? Why does New York get to have it? Why does Los Angeles get to have it, but we can’t?
“Just because they have more people? No. Because they have people that are interested in comedy.”
Hope for the future
Another original comedian from Dillinger’s is Giovanni Trevino, who goes by the stage name Geo the Leo. Last weekend, he held the first set of comedy shows at the Lamp Lounge in south Cheyenne, and he doesn’t plan for those to be the last.
In the final months of Dillinger’s open mic nights, Trevino stepped in to emcee the event. When he was profiled by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle in May 2021, he spoke extensively of his battles with depression and how comedy has always been his escape from day-to-day troubles.
Now, after having the chance to host and develop his comedy around the Front Range, he feels like he’s the person with the ability to maintain the Capital City’s comedy scene.
“I got people really noticing me for something that I actually like doing,” he said while sitting in the back lot of the Paramount Cafe. “Nobody has a construction job and just loves going there. It’s love for what they do – I’ve worked construction plenty of times – but some people hate their job.
“I want to do something that I love to do and make money and live the life I want to live doing it.”
But there was a time, toward the end of last year, when he considered quitting. He felt like he “lost the funny,” and had failed to come up with something new. Then, there’s the pressure from the crowd, laboring over one joke, only for the crowd to laugh, then demand a new joke the following week.
In Greeley, Trevino and Roberts have each participated in a successful string of “roast battles,” hosted by comedian Rudy Garcia, where comedians insult each other for laughs. This is where Trevino especially finds a pocket he’s comfortable in.
“Oh yeah, I’m all about talking (expletive),” he said.
He describes his own comedic style as urban, citing influences from Def Jam-era comedy. From his perspective, there’s a lack of “urban” comedy in Cheyenne, and the Lamp Lounge is his chance to change that perception.
The Lamp Lounge has tried to host comedy nights before, but like the others, eventually the enthusiasm dimmed out. One of the issues, said some of these comedians, are the rumors that The Lamp isn’t a safe bar.
“It’s cultured, for sure,” Trevino said. “It’s just a different vibe compared to the rest of the town. They’re trying to change the image of it. It has always been known as, I guess you could say, the ‘urban bar,’ or whatnot.
“But those are all people I grew up around. That’s all the (expletive) that I grew up around.”
What he wants to do is create a space similar to the hit comedy show “Wildn’ Out,” where groups of comedians divided into two teams take the stage and compete in a series of stand-up comedy based games. Trevino wants to incorporate the crowd and make sure that everyone is involved.
It’s a different concept than Cheyenne has seen before, but he believes that there’s a market for this rowdy brand of comedy.
But actions speak louder than words, so for the next couple months, Trevino will be working to get something up and running for Cheyenne to return to.