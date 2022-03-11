...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a high risk for blow overs.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds paired with a fresh snowpack
could lead to blowing snow and reductions to visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
The cast and crew of Hadestown accept the award for Best Musical onstage during the 2019 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 9, 2019, in New York. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions/TNS)
To celebrate 75 years of honoring excellence in theater, the 2022 Tony Awards will be broadcast live across the country for the first time in the show’s history.
The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing announced Wednesday that this year’s three-hour Tony ceremony will take place June 12 at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. CBS will air the telecast from 5 to 8 p.m. Pacific, breaking a decades-long tradition of delayed viewing options for West Coast households.
The show will also be available to stream live and on demand via Paramount+, where subscribers will have exclusive access to a preshow celebration starting at 4 p.m. Pacific.
Until now, West Coast viewers have been forced to watch a rerun of the Tonys three hours after the East Coast already saw the special. Last year, even the Paramount+ stream was pushed back to 9 p.m. for West Coast audiences.
On May 3, the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing will unveil the nominees for the 2022 Tony Awards. The cut-off date to submit stage productions for Tony consideration is April 28.
Last year, “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” dominated by securing a whopping 10 awards, including best musical. The pandemic-era event followed a brutal period for the theater community, which was hit hard by COVID-19 amid an extended Broadway shutdown.