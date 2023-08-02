If the past few weeks have taught us anything, it’s that the best meals in the dog days of summer come together quickly, without heating up the kitchen.

In late July and early August, the last thing you want to do is turn on the oven to prepare lunch or dinner. Rather, this is the time of year to eagerly embrace grilling recipes, or make dishes you can prepare ahead of time and serve cool or at room temperature.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus