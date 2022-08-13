In light of recent controversy surrounding the banning of books in Wyoming public school districts, as well as school districts around the U.S., the Wyoming Tribune Eagle spoke with a selection of Wyoming authors to weigh with their perspectives and recommendations for “banned book” reading.

Craig Johnson

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus