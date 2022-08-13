In light of recent controversy surrounding the banning of books in Wyoming public school districts, as well as school districts around the U.S., the Wyoming Tribune Eagle spoke with a selection of Wyoming authors to weigh with their perspectives and recommendations for “banned book” reading.
Craig Johnson
Author of: the “Longmire” book series
Once mostly known well around the state of Wyoming, Johnson has gained significant traction since Netflix optioned his 21-book series that follows the adventures of Sheriff Walt Longmire into one long-running series, titled “Longmire.”
“Obviously, as an author, I’m against it,” Johnson said in an interview with the WTE. “The thing that I laugh about is, I mean, just for the fun of it, I looked up to see what was the most banned book in the United States, and it was ‘1984,’ the George Orwell book, for goodness sake.
“I’m always consistently amazed by this, because I guess my first question to these people that are trying to ban these books would be, ‘Have they read them?”
In “1984,” Orwell presents a a totalitarian society controlled by a fascist government through the limiting of information, be it conveyed through speech, literature, historical documentation and even, thought.
For those who haven’t read the novel, or don’t quite remember the plot, the main character gets wise to the injustices of the society through the acquisition of a book that reveals the true purpose and methods of control utilized by the governing party.
Among other banned books that flabbergast Johnson are the works of John Steinbeck, “Of Mice and Men” and “Grapes of Wrath.” The latter of the two was heavily criticized for what was identified as promoting socialist ideals.
Johnson recalls visiting Monterey College, where the school erected the National Steinbeck Center in the author’s name. Every time he walks into the well appointed building, he remembers that nearby is the town square, where residents burned copies of “Grapes of Wrath” when it was originally released.
“One of the great things is that young people are extraordinarily intellectually resilient and extraordinarily rebellious,” he said. “The more you tell them you can’t read there’s more they’re gonna want to. I remember as a kid, all the things that I wasn’t supposed to be involved in or supposed to be doing or whatever, those are the first things I was drawn to.”
Johnson’s most recent book in the Longmire series, “Daughter of the Morning Star,” received backlash due to the subject matter focusing on the issue of murdered and missing indigenous women. One reader wrote and expressed his disappointment that Johnson was getting “too political.”
The reader did eventually read the book and cited it as one of his favorites in the series upon completion. Books are meant to have a message, whether that reader agrees the with message or not. So Johnson is avoiding becoming “airport fodder” – paperbacks lining airport book stands – by ensuring each of his books makes a statement.
He specifically puts Walt Longmire in situations that Wyomingites are familiar with.
“I tend to refer to it as the ‘Burr-Under-the-Saddle-Blanket School of Literature.’ You have a sense of injustice when there’s something wrong or there’s something that you think needs to be addressed,” Johnson said. “I’ve discovered that that’s one of the best fuels for me as a writer – when I’m a little disgruntled about something.
“That burr under the saddle blanket is there, I can feel it and the horse can feel it, neither of us like it, so I’m gonna have to deal with it.”
Suggested reading: If it’s banned, read it.
Final comment: “Read things that are going to get you out of your comfort zone or things that you normally wouldn’t pick up. Read about the things that are going to stretch you as a human being, things that are gonna be of interest to you. You may be surprised at what you’ll gain.”
Mark Spragg
Author of: “Where Rivers Change Direction,” “The Fruit of Stone,” “An Unfinished Life,” “Bone Fire”
Spragg feels strongly about the issue of banning books.
“It seems to me it’s about control, and always under the guise of being somebody’s savior,” Spragg said. “The savior from sexual input, the language input, the war scenes, whatever. It’s been interesting looking over these lists of (top banned) books.”
Prior to his interview, Spragg sent a document briefly compiling his stance on the matter of banning books, particularly in Wyoming.
“Banning books is, more accurately, an effort to ban thought, opinion, and perspective,” the statement reads. “I believe that those who urge the banning do so because they are fearful that their point of view will be discovered as untenable, disgraceful, able to exist only in an intellectual or religious vacuum.
“Censorship is the tool of dictators, of bullies, of cults, of the intellectually timid.”
The majority of it is dumbfounding to him. In light of recent events, Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” is as important as ever, and restricting “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee seems “blatantly racist.”
Book banning is an act that has occurred since mankind began writing and documenting history. He references how the Visigoths sacked Rome in the year 410 and burned every book in the empire. It’s one of the prominent book burnings among other instances in history – ancient china, the Bolshevik revolution and Nazi Germany.
Raised in Cody, Spragg has always thought of Wyoming as a place where though he “might not always agree with his neighbors,” but it was never his right to tell them “what they could think, believe, or read.”
Suggested reading: “A Brave New World,” by Aldous Huxley; “Of Mice and Men,” by John Steinbeck; “The Handmaid’s Tale,” by Margaret Atwood; “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” by Mark Twain; “Beloved,” by Toni Morrison; “The Color Purple,” by Alice Walker; “The Satanic Verses,” by Salman Rushdie; “Slaughterhouse Five,” by Kurt Vonnegut; “The Awakening,” by Kate Chopin.
Final comment: “I think people are more fearful. Fear – that’s the root of banning books. You’re fearing another voice in the world, another opinion, another perspective, and you find that somehow threatening because it’s satisfying to make somebody that you aren’t, the other.
“The solipsism of it is what always startles me. If you don’t like to go swimming, don’t drain the pools. There are other people that want to get in the water.”
Kathleen O’Neil Gear and W. Michael Gear
Authors of: The “People” series
The Gears, a longtime husband and wife writing duo, echoed the majority of Spragg’s beliefs on the subject.
As authors, they’ve had a number of their books challenged and even banned in school districts. In their interview with the WWTE, they wanted to approach the subject as anthropologists, an occupation in which they’ve both received awards for their work.
Where, they with Spragg is that the country is currently seeing a revitalization of book banning and in an attempt to control the flow of creative information due to increased political polarization from both extremist conservatives and extremist liberals.
“What we’re seeing out there is what anthropologists call a ‘revitalization movement,’” O’Neil Gear said. “What that means is, when people feel threatened, because of disease or violence or warfare, what they tend to do is, any idea that is new becomes threatening, and books that represent those ideas are the scapegoats. Therefore, they start banning books.”
There’s the classics listed previously in the article, but then there’s newer works, like the Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling, that have faced pushback in the school system. The Gears go as far to say that the school system has struggled in recent years to push students to think critically about the works they’re reading.
It spawns from the fear brought on by a changing world, the idea that your truth is the only truth, and no other’s belief is viable.
However, there is one point where they might disagree with Spragg on the use of banning books as a method for acquiring power.
The method of revising history and limiting the creative work of the past is nothing new, as O’Neil Gear argues that history has always been written by the conquerers. When more information is discovered about the past, and as we come to understand past events through a more enlightened lens, then those events need to be reframed.
“It’s not always just a power struggle, it’s about getting it right,” O’Neil Gear said. “Mike and I have been doing archaeology for most of our lives, and every day we find something revises our understanding of America. You have to revise that understanding.”
When it comes to the Gear’s “People” series, of which there are over 20 entires spanning since 1990, the series focuses entirely on Native American culture. They’ve received pushback for their “mythological” depictions of Native American beliefs in “Children of the Dawnland” and “People of the Wolf.”
Their other work, “Alpha Enigma,” was described as being censored by Penguin Random House for insensitive language – the use of the word “skinny,” describing a small hills as looking like “boils” or saying that a character has a “hispanic accent.”
Mike Gear estimates that every book they’ve released has garnered some sort of pushback, and the reality is that authors simply have to get used to upsetting someone, no matter how innocent a reason.
“The first time it was so shocking and concerning,” Gear said about their first disgruntled reader. “That I answered the door with with the .45 caliber pistol in my waistband and Kathy was around the corner with her nine millimeter. It was that frightening.”
Suggested reading: “Fahrenheit 451”, by Ray Bradbury; “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee; “Grapes of Wrath” and “Of Mice and Men,” by John Steinbeck; “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” by Mark Twain
Final comment: “This has a religious component in the anthropological sense. People who want to ban books believe that they have ultimate truth that they have revelation, whether it be religious or political,” O’Neil Gear said. “When you have ultimate truth then it’s very easy for you to decide what other people need and what they should be doing.”
Tim Sandlin
Author of: “Skipped Parts,” “Sorrow Floats,” “Sex and Sunsets” and “Social Blunders.”
On the other end of the argument, Sandlin is all for the banning of books.
Heck, he’s hoping some of his work get banned some time soon.
“Well, I think it’s horrific for the librarians and the teachers that have to put up with the abuse. Small-town communities, they get ripped in half by these things,” Sandlin said over the phone. “From the point of view of the writers and the kids, I disagree with the other writers, I think it’s great.”
While Sandlin manages to pull a good amount of humor from his observations, there’s some truth to this idea – the fastest way to get a book on the best seller list is to get it banned. At one point it was the classics, like “Slaughterhouse Five” and “Catch 22,” which Sandlin gravitates towards for their humor, that were taking the majority of the blame.
Even “The Lorax,” by Dr. Seuss, garnered pushback in the Northwest because of its pro-environment, anti-logger message, Sandlin said. He also jokes that some of the stories from the Old Testament of the Bible would be banned in schools if he had written them today.
Literature that focuses on experiences of LGBTQ+ individuals, as well as other ethnic perspectives of the American life, are under fire as of late.
“I never heard of a straight kid who decided to be gay because he read one of those books,” Sandlin said. “Maybe (these people banning books) don’t want the gay kids to have to think that they’re not alone and that everybody’s against them, but it’s sure not turning straight kids gay.”
The effect on the community is a much more serious matter.
“For teachers and librarians that have to take the brunt of this stuff, then it’s a bad thing,” he said. “You know, book burning throughout history has been a bad sign, it means there’s certain people trying to control what you think and what the kids think.
“Even though the writers are gonna make a lot of money if they get on the list, it’s still not something I would encourage.”
Suggested reading: “The Lorax,” by Dr. Seuss; “Slaughterhouse Five,” by Kurt Vonnegut; “Catch 22,” by Joseph Heller; “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” by Mark Twain.
Final comment: “If you tell a bunch of high school kids it’s illegal to eat an eggplant, the eggplant sales will just boom.”
Nina McConigley
Author of: “Cowboys and East Indians”
McConigley, an award-winning author and writing professor at the University of Wyoming, offers not only the perspective of an author, but as a teacher. She regularly pushes her students to experience literature that they might not agree with.
In her class, which focuses on non-traditional narratives of the American West, she requires students to read “The Laramie Project,” a play published in 2001 that is centered around events following the torture and murder of UW student Matthew Shepard in 1998.
“Brokeback Mountain,” by Annie Proux, which explores the sexual relationship between two Wyoming cowboys in the 1960s and ‘70s, is also in the curriculum. In the past, students have refused to read these two works, opting instead to take a failing grade on the assignments associated with them.
Perspectives that conflict with one’s pre-set beliefs are often the most powerful.
“I heard a lot about the Vietnam War, but the first time I ever really understood the Vietnam War was what I read ‘The Things They Carried’ by Tim O’Brien,” McConigley said. “You understand it, and the perspective is completely different from all the facts and figures in history that I’ve ever read about the Vietnam War.
“I myself write about race in Wyoming and I’ve gotten so many book clubs in Wyoming where people are like, ‘I never thought about race in Wyoming.”
The one that confuses her is the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus,” by Holocaust survivor Art Spiegelman, which depicts a rendition of the Holocaust in Nazi Germany through a struggle between cats and mice. Students, in her experience, have loved the book, but it was one of the books most recently banned in school systems.
In a perfect scenario, challenging books spawn discourse between students. In a sense, it’s part of the teachers responsibility to teach the literature in a fashion that clarifies the message of the book.
Suggested reading: Maus I and II, by Art Spiegelman; “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison; “1984,” by George Orwell; “Captain Underpants,” by Dav Pilkey.
Final comment: “It’s people’s fear of the unfamiliar. It’s people’s fear of the unknown. I see that so much as a teacher. I’ve had students who are resistant to those kinds of books and then they’re like, ‘Oh, actually, this is amazing.’ They connect completely with something that they didn’t think they would.”