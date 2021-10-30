Wyoming has a film problem, but that may soon change.
If it ever had a fighting chance, it’s at Central Wyoming College in Riverton: the only school in the state to offer a film degree of any kind.
The program was introduced 11 years ago, originally designed as a new media course to train students for careers in media relations, like making promotional films for a dentist’s office, restaurant or city.
The format was overhauled just a year later by Jeremy Nielsen, the only college-level film instructor in Wyoming.
Nielsen began his career in the Utah film industry, working on several award-winning projects. With a detailed background, Nielsen was able to structure his class to replicate the environment of a working film set.
If someone needed a reason why a state needs a school with a film program in the first place, it’s because making a high-budget film is surprisingly rigid. To make it in the industry requires a lot of knowledge and talent that takes years to craft.
“The film business has a lot of highly specialized, highly skilled jobs; a lot of it you can’t learn elsewhere,” Nielsen said. “There’s soft skills like leadership, being hardworking, being a team player, collaborating … but learning how a set operates, how to light a scene, how to edit something, these are skills that are difficult to learn in a vacuum.”
Twenty percent of Nielsen’s class is spent analyzing film technique, taking quizzes and reading books, much like a traditional course. The other 80% is hands-on experience, where students are required to learn every minor role involved in filmmaking, from glamorous roles like directing, to off-camera skills like lighting a scene, hosting actor casting calls and even doing the paperwork.
They recruit actors from local theater companies and work with Hollywood-level cameras used in films like “The Hobbit.”
When he took responsibility for the class in 2013, the plan was to create a group of students that would be prepared to work on a film should a production pop up somewhere in Wyoming. Think of it like a film crew on retainer to encourage more movies to shoot on location in the state.
“When [a director] says, ‘Let’s throw an eight by eight, overhead, solid,’ theoretically, that’s super jargony stuff,” Nielsen said. “But our people would know what that means and be able to join a crew and help make that happen.”
What’s even more impressive about the film program at CWC is that Nielsen manages to fit all of this experience into two years. The first year is spent developing individual filmmaking skills, and the second is learning how to work on a crew.
He was responsible for converting the program from an Associate of Applied Science degree, commonly used for mechanical professions, to an Associate of Arts degree. In the process, he looked at surrounding colleges with four-year programs to ensure that if students were to transfer, they would be on par, if not ahead of the curve.
“This is going to sound so pretentious, but I have students who go on to other schools who are bored a lot of the time because maybe the stuff they’re going over in their new school seems more rudimentary to them compared to what we did here,” Nielsen said.
The program is affordable, ambitious and intensive, meaning that Wyoming students looking to continue a film degree will get more than their money’s worth during the two years.
Despite the struggle of losing filmmakers to other programs and states with more opportunity, Nielsen has watched the program grow from two students in its first year to 15 to 20 students today.
He gets a mix of students from surrounding states, but the majority hail from Wyoming, with many from Cheyenne.
Numark Ricafranca graduated from Central Wyoming College this past spring with an associate film degree. It was in this program that he formed connections with previously profiled Cheyenne independent filmmakers Matthew Stacey and Cole Finn.
Ricafranca immigrated from the Philippines when he was a junior in high school. He and his family waited 15 years to enter the United States, and when the day came, Ricafranca knew that he could finally take steps to build a film career with opportunities that hadn’t been available to him outside of the 50 states.
Upon arrival, he started honing his talents, learning how to shoot and edit film, discovering through the process that he did, in fact, have a talent for filmmaking. His aspiration grew toward what he still believes could develop into a solid career.
CWC played a major part in his development. Going through Nielsen’s rigorous course gave him hands-on experience, just as it was designed to do. The added kick of attending CWC was its own film festival, another creation of Nielsen’s that incentivized his students’ work.
And while Ricafranca’s career path looked promising for the past four years, it has recently stalled.
“Now I’m stuck in Cheyenne, just doing nothing, writing stories because that’s about what I can do right now,” Ricafranca said. “I won’t have decent job in film until I get my four-year [degree], so that’s why in the spring I’ll enroll in some schools again, probably in Utah, to finish my bachelor’s, just to get a job in film.”
And that isn’t for lack of trying. Right now, Ricafranca is working for the University of Wyoming athletics video production department, filming football and volleyball games on weekends.
It’s certainly nice to be steadily employed, but this is one of the main issues film majors face. They attend a college film program to pursue a career in creative filmmaking, but end up applying those skills in a more practical profession.
For this reason, Ricafranca has applied to four-year film programs in Montana and Colorado, but to pay out-of-state tuition is not financially viable for him.
“That’s the other struggle for filmmakers,” Ricafranca said. “They have to go out of state, and that means that they have to double their tuition rates, which is why I just took a year off just to think about what I’m going to do.”
The University of Wyoming does not have a four-year film program. Central Wyoming has considered extending the program, but for Nielsen, this would nullify the school’s key advantage of being affordable.
An alternate route lies in creating jobs for film graduates, not by establishing a film industry here, but by making the film industry come to Wyoming.
Recently, the Wyoming Department of Tourism has made a push toward revitalizing its film incentive program, said Nielsen, who is also on the Wyoming Film Industry Review Committee. The initiative subsidizes the film industry in the state in order to offer film production companies a percentage of funding to film in the state. It is a major factor in determining where a film is shot.
Wyoming’s incentive program expired in 2018. As a result, Wyoming has missed out on attracting shows like “Yellowstone” or the television adaptation of Wyoming author C.J. Box’s novel “Big Sky.” In the past, the state has also lost major motion pictures set in Wyoming to surrounding states, like “Brokeback Mountain” and “The Hateful Eight.”
However, Nielsen said talks have improved around reinstating the film incentive. A bill was drafted by the Legislature’s Joint Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee in August.
“A bunch of stakeholders around the entire state are trying to bring the incentive program back,” Nielsen said. “I think that there is ambition to grow the program back up, but unfortunately Wyoming has been struggling.”
It is most realistic that the incentive, which, as proposed, allocates $3 million to the cause, would be most attractive to potential TV series, rather than a big-budget blockbuster movie.
There is the risk that allocating funds will simply waste the state’s money, but all it takes is one hit production setting itself in Wyoming to spark a film frenzy.
For example, the hit show “Breaking Bad” was originally written to be set in California, but the incentives put in place by the state of New Mexico drew it to the east. As a result, Albuquerque’s film scene and tourism industry experienced a renaissance.
“It’s a weird chicken-and-egg situation,” Nielsen said. “It’s hard to get companies to come here without incentivizing them, but it’s hard to get the incentive without having companies who want it.”