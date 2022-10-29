It took a journey through Europe for Mark Pedri to see his grandfather for the man he always was.
When Pedri was a boy, he knew his grandfather, Silvio Pedri, to be a hard-nosed, but fair man. When Silvio was out of milk for his cereal, he used water instead; if young Pedri was late for a day of work, his grandfather left without him and scolded him for his negligence upon return; and as far as he can recall, he never heard his grandfather explicitly express his love to a family member.
He knew that his grandfather had served in World War II. He even knew that he had survived as a prisoner of war – but he couldn’t understand the gravity of the personal battle that his grandfather went through.
In the new documentary “Dear Sirs,” director Mark Pedri and producer Carrie McCarthy meticulously research and retrace Silvio’s footsteps, both figuratively and literally, uncovering the soft center of a man who exemplifies the experiences of more than thousands of Americans who have served and survived major military conflicts.
“I think a big theme became this idea of just how much somebody can hold in and the different ways that people do hold on to things,” Pedri said in a phone interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “It just revealed a whole new side of him. When you do that, I think you have to be ready to confront the good with the bad.”
Pedri and McCarthy, natives of Rock Springs now living in Los Angeles, are concluding a statewide tour of the multiple award-winning film in the Surbrugg/Prentice Auditorium at Laramie County Community College on Wednesday. Gov. Mark Gordon will give opening remarks, and there will be special musical accompaniment from the film’s composer, James Craft, and concert violinist Anna Corcoran.
Pedri began pursuing the documentary in 2018 after discovering the year prior a collection of documents and photographs shut away by his grandfather detailing his experiences in World War II. At first, he and McCarthy, who had collaborated on past documentary projects, worked to created a chronological timeline of events in Silvio’s life.
Not only did this provide temporal revelations as to the trajectory of his grandfather’s life, but it added a soft, personal side to the man that he was never previously able to experience. There were love letters he wrote to his girlfriend, later to become Pedri’s grandmother, and, in a darker reality, letters lamenting the death of his friends as his unit pushed through France during the European Campaign.
“I was afraid to open up to him because I thought he was this rough and tough guy,” Pedri said. “I think now, going through this experience and learning so much more about who he was, it’s definitely softened him. It’s kind of the opposite of what you’d think (would happen) after learning about some of the hardest things he went through.”
“It’s almost like before this, the hard parts of him had no reason,” McCarthy added. “Now, they do.”
McCarthy played the essential role in the project of cataloguing and piecing together all of the documents left behind by Silvio. After months of research, including working in person with the National Archives and speaking with Pedri’s family, she came to realize that there were gaping holes in Silvio’s timeline, particularly during the latter half of his march through Germany and eventual capture.
There was a considerable amount of paperwork from different time periods that McCarthy and Pedri either couldn’t contextualize or simply didn’t understand.
“I thought, ‘We don’t have a full story here,’” McCarthy said. “‘There’s a lot of open-endedness to this.’ And I wasn’t sure from the perspective of the facts that sort of lay the groundwork that we could tell the full story.
“I was a little bit, you know, grasping for solutions.”
McCarthy shared that once she discovered some of the more significant holes in Silvios history, she remained concerned that they would be able to completely piece the information together. The only way to confirm information about these documents and stories was to go to the source.
In the winter of 2019, Pedri and McCarthy traveled to France and retraced Silvio’s path by way of bicycle, documenting their journey to Westertimke, a town in northern Germany. There was even a point where they stood in the same location on the same date that his grandfather once stood more than 75 years ago.
“That’s just a symbolic for me,” Pedri said. “As the person trying to put this story together, I really needed to have that extra connection to him.”
At the time, Pedri was more focused on how to approach the task logistically – how he and McCarthy would manage filming the trip, how they would be able to dress and bike safely through the German countryside in the thick of winter, and where they would sleep and actually acquire the information they were looking for.
They new that traveling in the winter would add an emotional – and admittedly visual – element to the story.
But even with the elaborate trip across the Atlantic, the potential impact of the trip still was not certain.
It was ultimately a chance that paid off dearly. What could have been phone calls to German historians became week-long visits that steadily developed into personal connections that elevated the film.
“You’re talking to people, and there’s really nothing separating you from the place. It just felt like the perfect tool to open ourselves up to telling the story,” Pedri said. “If you don’t know how to do it, then I think opening yourself up to chance might be your best plan. That’s what we did.”
Introducing this angle to the narrative became critical to the essence of “Dear Sir,” as it forced Pedri to confront history face to face, traveling the same road as his grandfather and gathering information in vaguely the same manner that he had.
“When you get there, and you step foot in the former prisoner of war camp that’s still standing, all of it kind of falls down, and you’re faced with confronting these emotions that I think I would have had no way of depicting prior to being there,” he said. “And a lot of the film developed out of those experiences – writing what it felt like to be in that moment.”
While Pedri has received significant accolades and congratulations for the film, with responses from audiences in Wyoming being at times overwhelmingly emotional, to him, it is not necessarily a “war” film.
“Dear Sirs” does deal in the subject and historical context of World War II, a subject that the filmmakers had limited knowledge of prior to the production, but to them, it’s more a message in spreading the smaller stories as they affected everyday Americans. This film intends to not only be about the life of a soldier, but the unraveling of a person’s image.
Just as how a child’s perception of their parents becomes more complicated as they grow older, what began as an exploration of a soldier’s journey in “Dear Sirs” became the intimate portrait of Silvio Pedri.
“At the end of the film, we put together this portrait of Silvio as a more full character and more full person,” Pedri said. “Walking away from the film now, that’s the memory of my grandpa. It’s not the 80-year-old guy that would yell and take us to McDonald’s as a consolation for us to show up again the next morning.
“It’s all these versions of him.”