“Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner is leaving the ranch to pursue another directing venture — and series creator Taylor Sheridan has some thoughts.

Sheridan, the mind behind Paramount’s expansive “Yellowstone” franchise, broke his silence on reports of Costner’s shocking exit in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday. After more than five years of working with Costner to craft ranch patriarch John Dutton, Sheridan said the Emmy Award-winning actor’s abrupt exit poked a hole in his plans.

