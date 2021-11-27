Cheyenne Little Theatre Players aims to deliver an uplifting dose of classic Christmas spirit with their upcoming holiday show.
While funny, “You Better Watch Out!: A Christmas Comedy” does what it can to explore the meaning of Christmas from multiple angles. Being held in the Atlas Theatre, fully decorated with wreaths and tinsel, the environment is set to get dinner theater patrons in a holiday mood.
The show follows the antics and interactions between a group of travelers that are snowed in at a bed and breakfast on Christmas Eve. Their contrasting personalities and backgrounds create not only conflict, but situations that seek to explore the source of their holiday spirit, or lack thereof.
What director Brenda Lyttle was trying to do with “You Better Watch Out!” is blend different themes from holiday staples. To her, there is an approach to the show that’s reminiscent of “Miracle on 34th Street,” with some ideas mixed in from “A Christmas Carol” and other holiday classics.
All of the pieces that inspired her have one thing in common – a sense of magic, and the most important theme to portray in the production.
“Making sure that every scene has a sense of innocence, being positive and light,” Lyttle said. “We have every character being delighted by things that are going on.”
The magic is captured by the set, props and music. It is not a musical, but there is plenty of Christmas signing, among other talks of Christmas events and cherished memories about what the holiday season means to each character.
Working with the cast of seven actors has been one of the most invigorating parts of the production for Lyttle. She is used to directing more dramatic shows, but exploring the eccentric qualities that come with comedic performance is a welcome departure.
The cast and crew are wrapping up their “tech week” and are still fine-tuning the characters’s tendencies. Lyttle’s approach is to get the most extreme performance out of each actor, then to dial it back to the level that works for each scene.
“A lot of being funny is having confidence, just confidence to do something, to say something that’s different and unusual,” she said. “If you do enough rehearsing of it being a little bit farther out than you want it, then to bring it back in is easy.”
It is an ensemble production, with the characters rotating through the spotlight as the show progresses. Given the feel-good nature of the show, the conflict is often situational, such as characters Rudy and Marsha, a husband and wife, dealing with Marsha being pregnant and past her due date.
Lyttle has worked with much of the cast before, which makes her a lot more comfortable when it comes to pulling the best performances from the each actor.
However, the mysterious character of Mr. Smith is played by Cheyenne Little Theatre newcomer Dodge Weishaar. He is more acclimated to a strict director/actor relationship, with little leeway, but that’s not the case in this production.
Having the opportunity to work on the character with the director has led to a creative process that is much more collaborative than he is used to.
“Brenda is actually listening and responding, rather than ‘No, I’m the director, I know what your character is like. and that’s not what they would do,’” Weishaar said. “It’s really refreshing.”
Much of the production places the rest of the cast in interactions with Mr. Smith as he helps them sort through their problems as they arise.
Even with a college degree in theater and plenty of experience prior, playing such an upbeat character has been the biggest challenge for Weishaar.
The opposite can be said for John Lyttle, typically the eternal optimist of the holiday season, who plays the character of Art Cramer.
While the rest of the cast celebrates the holiday, Art sits and grieves. He pushes back against their spirit as the show goes on. He is the antithesis of the show’s deeper message, but he is also the focal point in the sense that it is his character who undergoes the greatest arc.
“There’s a change, but it’s still the same person,” John Lyttle said about his character’s development. “You have to keep it realistic, so you see the person feeling better, but the person still is themselves.”
John Lyttle is also the board president of the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players. He has 40 years of theater under his belt, and plenty of Christmas shows throughout those years, but this holiday season leads him to reflect on the Little Theatre’s role in the community’s holiday celebration.
He attributes it to the personal connections made in the Little Theatre over the course of his life, and the fact that the theater company, as a whole, feels like a diverse, ever-changing family. They hope to have the ability to bring everyone together in the holiday season.
“It’s a living, breathing element of the community spirit,” he said. “The theme of this show is about just looking at what Christmas is beyond presents and all of that. It’s how we treat each other, what’s really important to us, and we’re taking the time to reflect and present that to the community.”