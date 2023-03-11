Some of Cheyenne’s best and brightest artists are also its youngest.
For the rest of the month, the Esther and John Clay Fine Art Gallery at Laramie County Community College is filled with refreshing portraiture, mixed media, charcoal, oil and acrylic paintings, and sculptures of raw, unfiltered emotion.
It’s uncommon that work of this nature is fit to occupy other galleries throughout the city. Here, heavy subjects and macabre depictions are welcome.
But it would be disrespectful to label the yearly Laramie County Community College High School Art Show as a culmination of teenage angst. On the contrary, it is far more appropriate to consider the gallery a testament to the talent of the city’s youth.
Look no further than the grabbing work of sophomore Tristan Bocanegra, whose acrylic portraiture inherently employs elements of horror. However, Bocanegra welcomes the fact that many viewers bluntly describe her work as “scary.”
“I feel like it’s a good response for me, because it’s how people emotionally go through some things,” Bocanegra said during a phone interview Thursday morning. “It’s more processes of how like emotions are (in) everyday people’s lives. It can be ugly. It could be horrifying to see, and it’s a way for other people to express themselves.”
One of Bocanegra’s pieces is a still-life charcoal work of a pile of bones. The other two, however, depict the tortured faces of individuals in the throes of emotional turmoil.
“Eulogy” shows a person clawing at her own skin, screaming as inhuman bloodshot eyes surround her in the darkness. The companion piece, “Melancholy,” shows a woman of a similar countenance, her eyelids seemingly pinned apart with bloody handprints scattered around her.
The paintings are intended to bring about an uncomfortable sensation in the viewer. As Bocanegra said, the hope is that a relentless presentation of these emotions will connect with the audience.
“Everyone should be able to express some of their hurt that they have in their life. Not everything is amazing in life,” she said. “I think it’s just human. Everyone has problems that they go through, some people have trials, and I feel like those trials make us into better people.”
Plenty of other pieces in the show tackle the struggles of human emotion. Amelia Osterman’s “Anxiety” shows a woman sinking deeper beneath the sea.
Body consciousness appears in Zoe Berrios’ “Vulnerability,” and the futile striving for perfection appears in Tatianna Lucht’s “The Fool.”
Several works also attempt to tackle the complicated topic of addiction, like the abstract painting “The Corrupt Mind on a Tainted Stair” by senior Jeanne Heier.
The painting shows a blurred descent of a person down a staircase, symbolizing the steady descent into the clutches of substance abuse. Her other painting, which depicts a red trunk in a barren attic, intends to convey the way that addiction locks a person’s personality away in a secluded and forgotten place.
Heier pulled from personal experience for both pieces.
“In the first piece at the top, it’s kind of just fun, but as you gradually get farther (down the staircase) it’s kind of like losing yourself and the walls are rotting,” Heier said. “My sister kind of struggled with addiction for a little bit.
“I thought that blurred people would represent the feelings of addicts. So I wanted them to kind of be lost, and they didn’t know who they were.”
In junior Delaney Wilson’s case, she ended up passionately exploring a different area of struggle that has occupied her mind since 2021 — corrupted religion.
Inspired by a documentary about televangelist Tammy Faye Baker, Wilson crafted a mixed media piece depicting a woman of striking resemblance to the famous television personality.
“I was raised religious, and I’ve always kind of seen that side of it — how (religion is) not always great,” Wilson said. “It’s kind of scary displaying my art like that, because it is almost controversial.”
Set in front of a backdrop of clouds, a woman prays to a cross before her that was assembled with cardboard and a collection of sliced-up dollar bills. The technical aspects of the work were new for Wilson, but far more affecting is the fear of repercussion for her public criticism of a religious entity.
“It’s something I feel passionately about, because it’s affected me,” she said. “A lot of my friends came from religious schools, so I just feel like it’s something that should be more openly criticized sometimes, especially televangelism.”