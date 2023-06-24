wte-20230624-spts-Romanowski

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bill Romanowski, left, and his wife Julie, right, talk with former Broncos safety Steve Atwater prior to a game Sept. 16, 2018, in Denver.

 Associated Press

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bill Romanowski and his wife owe more than $15 million in back taxes and penalties and have been using their nutrition company to pay for family expenses, the U.S. government alleged in a newly filed complaint.

“Despite timely notice and demand for payment, the Romanowskis have neglected, refused or failed to fully pay the assessments against them,” prosecutors in the U.S. Department of Justice’s tax division wrote in the 18-page complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

