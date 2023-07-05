F1 Andretti Expansion Auto Racing

Michael Andretti, left, talks with FIA President Mohammed bin Sulayem before the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at Miami International Autodrome on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Associated Press

The FIA has received "more than five" expressions of interest from teams interested in joining Formula One, the president of the governing body told The Associated Press on Wednesday, with a decision on expansion expected by the end of the month.

The bid that stands out most to Mohammed Ben Sulayem is from Andretti Global and General Motors — a supportive sign that Michael Andretti may indeed get the F1 team he's been chasing for more than two years.

