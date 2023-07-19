Soccer WWCup Women's World Cup Preview

The United States' team celebrate with the trophy after winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match between against Netherlands, July 7, 2019 at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. 

 Associated Press

FIFA President Gianni Infantino could make no guarantee Wednesday that the member federations will distribute the $30,000 payments promised to every player at the Women's World Cup.

He said at a news conference ahead of the tournament opener that he's engaging with member federations on the issue. The payments are made the national federations, which are expected to pay the players.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus