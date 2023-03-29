APTOPIX NCAA Creighton San Diego St Basketball

San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher falls into the arms of his team after an Elite 8 game between Creighton and SDSU in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

SAN DIEGO — The number of San Diego State teams that have won an NCAA Division I championship can be counted on one finger.

Many Aztecs fans and alumni have no idea because it happened 50 years ago and the school dropped men's volleyball in 2000. Brian Dutcher, who has been on campus for 24 years, does know about that championship and would love to double the school's total when he coaches the Aztecs in their first Final Four.

