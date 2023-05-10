Mike Grant’s current job title could take up half his résumé on its own.
Grant, who’s been on the University of Wyoming’s football coaching team since 2016, has three different roles with the Cowboys. The former Nebraska quarterback is an associate head coach, wide receivers coach and the passing game coordinator for the Cowboys under head coach Craig Bohl.
Grant doesn’t spend much time juggling the different responsibilities, as most fall under the same umbrella. He’s going into his eighth season at UW and his second as an associate head coach after being promoted in January 2022.
Only six college football teams finished below UW’s passing offense last fall. Three of those six teams were military academies running the run-option offense and threw for less than 1,030 yards all season.
The Cowboys, who finished the season 7-6 overall and 5-3 in the Mountain West, ranked 125th out of 131 Division I teams with an average of 132.2 passing yards per game. Only five teams completed fewer passes on the year than UW’s 156.
UW was able to win seven games last season because of its No. 44-ranked rushing offense. The Cowboys averaged 181.4 rushing yards per game, and had five more rushing touchdowns (16) than passing touchdowns (11).
As the passing game coordinator, Grant’s goal isn’t to lead the country in passing yards. He knows there will be games where UW’s rushing attack will be relied on heavily.
For Grant, his goal is to make sure his receivers are prepared for two things: Making a catch when their number is called, and not giving up on plays when it isn’t.
“We have to understand that, offensively and as a group, you know what, there may be a day where we have to pound it and run for 3,000 yards,” Grant said. “But it’s an unselfish group and I feel good about that at the moment. I want to continue to build that and keep that belief that they’re going to go out there and do whatever it takes.”
It takes an unselfish athlete to commit to a run-heavy offense at wide receiver. As the position group’s coach, Grant’s responsibility is to prepare the wideouts for how the offense runs while also emphasizing the importance of team chemistry both as a position group and as a team.
“I think we’re moving in the right direction when it comes to gelling,” Grant said. “You can have five great guys on a basketball court, but if they don’t play their role, things won’t work out. It’s the same thing with football.
“You have to know your role and believe in it and believe in it every play. ... It’s a lot like boxing, too. Not everybody is that knock-out punch. There’s gotta be a jab, there’s gotta be an uppercut. You have to be a complete boxer. The guy that just throws haymakers ends up getting beat.”
Grant had a different feel during spring ball this season compared to last. Andrew Peasley, who transferred to UW from Utah State last year, was still learning the Cowboys’ offense at this time last season.
While Bohl never released an official depth chart during the spring portion of the season, the 10th-year head coach made it abundantly clear Peasley will return as UW’s starter under center this fall.
“He’s got the trust of the team now,” Grant said about Peasley. “He’s really worked hard on understanding the offense. It was really a big jump for him from what Utah State was doing to how we operate. He seems a whole lot more comfortable now in his role.
“When you’re comfortable like that, now you can voice your opinion. You can speak and tell people, versus, you’re out there learning as you go as well. I see a different guy. There’s a different belief coming from the team now, too. They believe in him and what he’s capable of doing.”
UW lost its leading receiver, Joshua Cobbs, to the transfer portal in December. His production won’t be a major obstacle to replace, as Cobbs had just 35 catches for 407 yards and two touchdowns as the Cowboys’ No. 1 wide receiver last fall.
On top of multiple veteran receivers returning this season, UW added a pair of experienced wideouts in the transfer portal during the offseason. Ayir Asante joins UW from Holy Cross and Devin Bodie will come to Laramie from Vanderbilt.
Regardless of how the depth chart works out this fall, Grant wants to use summer workouts and fall camp to make sure UW’s receivers are one of the most fundamental groups in the Mountain West.
“We have got to be extreme technicians,” Grant said. “Not that they don’t have the athletic ability to do the other things, but we have to be the kind of guys where, if you’re supposed to be at eight yards, you have to be at eight yards. If you should keep your vertical or horizontal separation, then it’s got to be on point all the time. That way it becomes that the quarterback is basically shooting free throws because the person is where he’s supposed to be every time.
“We can’t be a freelancer or talking like, ‘I didn’t know I was supposed to be there,’ and that type of stuff. That’s what we’ve really stressed throughout the winter and the springtime here. We’re just doing a lot of hit and repeat. We want to do things until you don’t get them wrong.”
On top of being fundamentally sound, Grant knows the right attitude can go a long way for wide receivers at this level.
“It will come down to how we gel as a unit,” Grant said. “Not caring who gets the credit because, as I say all the time, the defense dictates who gets the ball.
“It’s not, ‘Let’s go out there and force it to somebody.’ It was a very unselfish group last season and that’s kind of carried over. They’re all willing to do whatever it takes, whether that means block, or run off a guy or see the tight ends make a play. They’re very team-centric individuals.”
While it’s hard to compare his excitement for different wide receiver groups over the years, Grant didn’t hesitate to admit his excitement for UW’s upcoming season.
“Some guys are still coming off of fall injuries,” Grant said. “By June or July, the whole group is rolling. Everybody that’s going to be here is going to be here. That part, that’s when I really start feeling good about knowing what we’ve got.”