Dec 29 marked a historic moment as Dr. Duane Abels became the very first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Carbon County. Abels has been a physician in Rawlins for 40 years and has spent almost his entire medical career in the community.
The first shipment of the federally approved Moderna vaccine arrived in Carbon County on Christmas Eve. The shipment contained 500 doses, and was delivered to Carbon County Public Health and Memorial Hospital of Carbon County, both approved sites for the storing and handling of the vaccine.
“We’ve received more doses than we initially thought, which is a great thing,” said Stephanie Hinkle, marketing communications and foundation director for the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County. Hinkle explained that Carbon County received the Moderna vaccine because it was more readily available than the Pfizer vaccine.
Hinkle said that they hope to finish the initial round of vaccinations on the hospital staff by Jan. 6. They had to break it out in stages to accommodate various shifts and time off. A second dose is also required to be given one month after the initial vaccine.
Hinkle said that the hospital has plans to set up a Facebook Live event, during which local providers and healthcare workers who are known in the community can participate in a question and answer session. During this event, they hope to answer the public’s questions about when the vaccine will become more widely available, and questions about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
“Our hospital staff trusts the research and the science around the vaccination,” Hinkle said. She understands that the community will want to hear the facts directly from their trusted healthcare providers who have a stake in their own community.
Carbon County Public Health is tasked with coordinating all immunizations for designated priority groups and the public population.
This initial round of vaccinations was distributed based on the Wyoming Dept. of Health’s phased vaccination priorities. This step is part of Phase 1a, which lists the top priority for vaccinations as hospital staff, particularly direct inpatient care and emergency department staff.
Phase 1a also includes other priority populations such as emergency medical services, long-term care and assisted-living facility staff, and law enforcement. These populations are expected to receive their initial doses of the vaccine in the near future. Wyoming is using a phased approach because there is currently limited vaccine availability. Additional shipments of the vaccine are scheduled to arrive in Carbon County on an ongoing basis.
According to the Wyoming Department of Health website, 5,466 doses of the vaccine have been administered in the state so far.