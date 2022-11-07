house fire

On the evening of Friday, Nov. 4, the Rock Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire at 226 Dickson St. 

ROCK SPRINGS -- On the evening of November 4, 2022, at 10:42 p.m,. the Rock Springs Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 226 Dickson St.  Rock Springs Fire responded with nine personnel and three apparatus. While en route, dispatch advised crews that there were multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding this  fire.

The Incident Commander requested an All-Call for additional personnel and assistance from Sweetwater County Fire District 1. Rocky Mountain Power and Dominion Energy were also called out to help control utilities.


