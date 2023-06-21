The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Kimball County in the panhandle of Nebraska...
Southeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 800 PM MDT.
* At 454 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain south of Bushnell Nebraska. Between 1.5 and
2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Pine Bluffs and Panorama Point.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 80 in Nebraska near mile marker 15.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 401 and 402.
Flooding is ongoing in western Kimball County and may advance
eastward with new storms developing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
East Central Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
Southern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 915 PM MDT.
* At 606 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Wheatland, Westview Circle, Bordeaux, Y-O Ranch, Lakeview North,
Chugcreek, Slater and Grayrocks Reservoir.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 66 and 70...and
between mile markers 71 and 88.
The heaviest rainfall appears to be abating but steady rainfall at
lower rates is possible for some time. The additional rainfall may
aggravate flooding issues and keep small streams full for some time
to come.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 350 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER KIMBALL MORRILL
SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
ALBANY GOSHEN LARAMIE
PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ANGORA, BAYARD, BILL,
BORDEAUX, BOSLER, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK,
DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY, HARRISBURG, HARRISON,
KIMBALL, LARAMIE, LUSK, REDBIRD, REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY,
TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
Florida's BT Riopelle, left, tags out TCU's Kurtis Byrne at home plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Omaha, Neb.
Cade Kurland's ninth-inning infield single drove in the tiebreaking run, and Florida claimed a spot in the College World Series finals with a 3-2 victory over TCU on Wednesday.
The Gators (53-15) will play No. 1 national seed Wake Forest or LSU in the best-of-three championship series starting Saturday. Wake Forest would advance with a win over the Tigers on Wednesday night. An LSU win would force a second bracket final Thursday.
Florida is in the finals for the fourth time, and first since it won the national championship in 2017. But the win wasn't secure until Michael Robertson, who entered in the top of the ninth as a pinch runner, caught Brayden Taylor's deep fly against the center-field wall to end the game.
TCU (44-24) staved off elimination twice to get to Wednesday's game, and it finished the season with wins in 21 of 25 games.
Florida led 2-1 after the first inning, and neither team scored again until TCU tied it in the bottom of the eighth when Tre Richardson singled, took second on a groundout and came home on Anthony Silva's deep fly to left-center that bounced over the fence for a ground-rule double.
Tyler Shelnut doubled off the right-center wall leading off the Florida ninth against Ben Abeldt. Garrett Wright relieved, and pinch hitter Dale Thomas popped out trying to bunt before Colby Halter's deep flyout allowed Robertson to take third. Robertson scored when Cade Kurland's grounder to short pulled Silva to his right. Silva bounced a throw to first that was far too late to get Kurland.
Florida joined Eastern Michigan in 1976, South Carolina in 1977 and Texas in 2002 as the only teams in CWS history to win each of their first three games by a single run to reach the finals. The Gators beat Virginia 6-5 and Oral Roberts 5-4 in their first two games in Omaha.
The Gators have won eight straight games since a loss to Texas Tech in regionals.
Florida two-way star Jac Caglianone was shaky over 4 1/3 innings in his first start since June 2. He had walked three, hit three batters and gave up three hits when he left.
Josh Rivera, the Gators' shortstop, hit a two-run homer in the first inning and made a perfect relay throw home to prevent TCU from scoring the tying run in the fourth.
Freshman Kole Klecker, starting on four days' rest for the first time, allowed two runs on six hits in five innings.