In this April 26, 2015, file photo, Jimmy Buffett performs on the Acura Stage during the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival at the Fairgrounds in New Orleans. Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

 Brett Duke /The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP

KEY WEST, Florida — All the world was "Margaritaville" on Saturday, from Key West to New York City and beyond, as legions of fans mourned the passing of beach-bum balladeer Jimmy Buffett at the age of 76.

Buffett's eponymous hit song has long been the anthem of Florida's Key West, where Buffett once lived and built his enduring legacy.

