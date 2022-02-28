ROCK SPRINGS – Through tragedy, one family continues to see the blessings.
On May 27, 2021 Rock Springs High School student Jack Harmon was in a mountain biking accident on White Mountain. This resulted in a T6 complete spinal cord injury and a lacerated lung.
Harmon is the son of Jake Harmon and Emily Smith.
Jake recalls how he felt after their son fell off the bike.
“I thought he was going to die,” he shared. “I saw him before he got into the helicopter and when he was placed into the helicopter.
“I thought he was gone.”
According to Jake, the accident broke Harmon’s spine in six places, broke his wrist, ribs and punctured a lung.
“I told God ‘Don’t take my baby away.’”
Harmon was flown to University of Utah Hospital. He was a patient in ICU for over a month.
Soon, he was flown to Craig Rehabilitation Hospital in Englewood, Colorado and was a patient there for two months.
Harmon is healing and trying to get a normal life back.
“Jack is unique,” described Smith. “Of course, we have good days and bad days.”
Adaptability plays a big role in the family’s lives.
“It’s a complete life-over,” Smith revealed. “We had to get a new place to live. We’re re-learning hobbies, and the work flow of our day.”
When they were still at the hospital in Colorado, Harmon was asked what he wanted to do after his release.
Harmon told medical professionals that he backpacks, rides bike, plays hockey, basketball, baseball and more.
The family needs assistance in paying for adaptive equipment in order for Jack to participate in the activities he enjoys.
“Fifteen-year-old boys love to play!” James laughed.
“It’s a snap shot of time that shows where he is right now,” Jake said. “Where he’s at right now isn’t going to be where he’s at a year, three or five years from now.”
“The amount of support surrounding him uplifts him,” he noted.
The family’s community have stood by them in their time of need.
“When we were in the hospital, so many people were checking on Jack,” Jake said. “It’s one of those situations where you wonder how to articulate the words to show your gratitude.”
“How do you show your humility and appreciation for those who have showed so much love for your son?” Jake asked.
When the family was at the hospital, they noticed many patients were alone.
“I didn’t see many patients being surrounded by their communities,” Jake revealed. “I’ve seen a lot of sadness and sorrow.
“From that, you gain more appreciation from where you came from.”
Harmon’s parents are impressed with how their son is adapting.
“He’s a good boy – his grace is what I admire about him the most,” Jake expressed.
Jake said there is a whole new level of empathy and he’s determined to help his son meet expectations.
“He takes things in stride – he blows it off and moves forward,” Jake described. “Without him being strong, how can we be strong?”
Smith agreed.
“Life is hard but it’s worth living,” Smith pointed out. “You have to hunt for your happiness.
‘You have to get up and look for the good in things otherwise it would be easy to get swept up in everything else.”
According to Smith, the grieving process for spinal cord injury is very long.
“I’m grateful every day that I have my son but we grieve for the kind of life he may be having right now,” she expressed. “That’s been the biggest challenge for all of us.”
The family is learning to be very optimistic.
“Life is here. I have my boy,” Jake said. “This is not the time and place for hopelessness.
“This is the time to find hope and joy and find the reasons to rejoice as we move forward. If we rejoice for him, Jack will rejoice too. If he sees despair in us, he’ll feel despair. There’s no room for it.”
“I can tell him I love him every day.”
At this point, the family is waiting for science to catch up.
“They say ‘there’s no better time to have a spinal cord injury than today,’” Smith revealed. “Science is getting better but he won’t walk until there is a cure for spinal cord injury.”
She added, “Life can turn at any time. It makes you grateful for what you have and what you can do.”
“We’re lucky in many ways.”
“I could have had forever without him so this is a blessing,” Jake shared. “There are so many things you want to say to your baby and things you want to teach them. We have that chance.”
“There is no despair,” he said.
The family is creating a life that is adaptable to Harmon.
“It’s imperative that we have the adaptive equipment in order to keep his spirits up,” Jake said.
With the amount of support from the community, the family can now help Jack do what he loves to do.
Between small businesses, local and state companies, the hockey association and other fundraisers, $37,000 has been raised so far.
“The cost of the bike alone is astronomical,” Jake revealed. “The cost of wheelchair tires is really expensive too so to have a community to give out so much support is humbling.”
About $20,000 will go to the mountain bike.
“Watching the support from the state is so impressive,” Jake expressed “We live in the best blue-collar town in the nation.
“The support blew me away.”
Giving up is not on Harmon’s agenda; in fact, he even has paragliding on his to-do list.
Teton Adaptive has been influential in what Jack can still do.
“When I get on the ice with Jack, it’s all smiles,” Jake mentioned.
This first year was about Jack healing and being independent.
“His strength is beautiful, his soul is beautiful and we have several reasons to smile,” Smith shared.“He’s doing his best to work through it.
“He’s extremely tough and very grateful.”
“I’d like to thank everybody for their thoughts, prayers and concerns,” Smith expressed. “It’s certainly easier to cope when people are behind you.
“It’s been really touching.”
Harmon is currently in the Fire Law Leadership Academy.
He’s very active on the sledge hockey team. His goal is to ski again. He still enjoys playing video games and he’s always focused on taking care of his body.
He has met people in Teton Adaptive Sports in Jackson who are helping him accomplish his goals. He has expressed an interest in helping individuals with disabilities as well.
“He’s just a good person,” Smith said.