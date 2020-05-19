Part of Kansas City Royals star and fan favorite Salvador Perez’s larger-than-life personality comes from his physical stature.
An athletic 6-foot-4, 240-pound catcher, he’s built to be able to take on almost anything.
But neither his strong, sturdy frame nor his seemingly perpetual jovial demeanor protected from the heart-wrenching blow Major League Baseball delivered when it announced spring training was halted immediately and the baseball season put on hold indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The news rocked Perez, who’d missed the entire 2019 season after having Tommy John surgery on his throwing (right) elbow. He hadn’t played in a big-league game since September of 2018. He spent the last year rehabbing one of the game’s elite throwing arms, relegated to a high-profile spectator when he was at the ballpark.
After trekking the long road from surgery to recovery and rehab to the point where he’d been a full participant in spring training again, the carpet got ripped out from underneath him.
It hurt at first.
Now, as baseball seemingly inches closer to potentially starting its 2020 season, Perez has been able to see a silver lining in what had been a very cloudy outlook.
“Terrible.” That was the first word out of Perez’s mouth when asked during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday about hearing the baseball season had been suspended.
“I kind of felt like when they told me I was going to have Tommy John,” Perez said.
As soon as he’d healed, baseball was halted.
“I think it’s kind of a little bit (harder) for me because I missed last year, but at the same time I’ve got to stay focused, try to keep (my body) in shape, try to prepare myself and be ready when they call me.”
Perez turned his attention to staying ready for a season he hopes, but is not sure, he’ll have. He returned to his home in Miami, where he’s been training Monday through Friday. He’s typically up and at it by 8 a.m. and training until 2 p.m.
He said he’s grown thankful for this time and thinks it’s helped him get better.
Similar to his offseason routine, he works on hitting with the Royals’ Miami-based special assignment hitting coach, Mike Tosar, and drills his catching fundamentals with Royals bench and catching coach Pedro Grifol, who also lives in Miami.
With so much of society shut down, Perez goes directly to Tosar’s home and Grifol’s place to work with them.
Then he returns to his own home, where he does workouts he’s gotten from Royals strength and conditioning coaches Ryan Stoneberg and Luis Perez. He bought a FITBENCH and has regularly appeared in Instagram videos running along neighborhood streets, or doing exercises on a back porch with dumbbells, kettlebells and resistance bands.
Royals manager Mike Matheny said recently that the delay might benefit Perez more than most players because of his return from surgery.
“Knowing that we were going to have to temper how we went about working with him, I think the extra time probably works into his hands,” Matheny said.
Grifol echoed those sentiments when reached by The Star this week. While it was evident how much it hurt Perez to be away from the game again, Grifol said, he has encouraged the All-Star to take a glass-half-full approach to the current situation.
If the MLB season starts in July, Perez will be a full 16 months removed from surgery.
Where Grifol and the rest of the KC coaching staff were constantly conscious during spring training of even the smallest physical issues Perez experienced, the extra time has helped those concerns fade almost entirely.
When Perez last played in a regular-season game, he’d wrapped up the 2018 season to mark his sixth consecutive All-Star season, fifth AL Gold Glove award in six years, fourth consecutive year with 21 home runs or more and second Silver Slugger in a three-season span.
In 2017, he posted career highs for home runs (27) and RBIs (80), and he equaled those totals the next season. In 2018, he also ranked first among AL catchers in fielding percentage (1.000), double plays turned (11) and Total Zone Runs (8), as well as second in caught-stealing (48.1%).
His return figures to bolster the Royals offensively and defensively as well as in the clubhouse.
“He’s in unbelievable shape, and he’s really, really hungry,” Grifol said. “He’s got that look in his eyes to where I’m really excited to see him play. It’s that look that I haven’t played in a year and a half, two years. It’s that look that I need to get on the field. I’m going to do something special. He’s got that focus and that glare that I’ve seen before. I’m excited to watch him play.”
Perez, who signed with the Royals as a teenager out of Venezuela at the age of 16 in 2006, celebrated his 30th birthday Sunday. Nearly half of his life has been spent as a member of the Royals organization.
“You open and close your eyes, it’s 10 years, 11 years, 20 years,” said Perez, who is under contract through 2021.
Perez, who has maintained a childlike enthusiasm for the game throughout his career, debuted in the majors at age 21 in 2011.
So what’s different about a 30-year-old Perez than the one who broke into the bigs at 21?
“I know a lot more people, different relationships,” Perez said. “I’ve spent a lot of time with the organization. So I feel like I’m at home every time I open the door to the clubhouse. I’m still happy. I’m gonna be the same guy when I’m 30 or 20 or 45.”
Grifol, who joined the organization in 2013 and became the Royals’ catching coach in 2014, said the two talk regularly about why they do what they do. Grifol has seen Perez become more convicted in three main pillars: faith, family and winning.
“I think that attention to detail, attention to leadership, attention to his teammates, just the maturity level and him experiencing what it is to raise that (World Series) trophy,” Grifol said, “was really a game-changer.”