AM-Radio-Ford

In this Sept. 28, 2021, file photo, Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO, answers questions during a news conference in Memphis, Tenn. 

 Associated Press/file

DETROIT — Owners of new Ford vehicles will be able to tune in to AM radio in their cars, trucks and SUVs after all.

CEO Jim Farley wrote in social media postings Tuesday that the company is reversing a decision to scrub the band after speaking with government policy leaders who are concerned about keeping emergency alerts that often are sounded on AM stations.

