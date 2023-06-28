...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM MDT
FOR SOUTH CENTRAL GOSHEN AND NORTHEASTERN LARAMIE COUNTIES...
At 451 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gun Barrel, or
31 miles northeast of Cheyenne, moving east at 20 mph.
THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR GUN BARREL AND ALBIN.
HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...OFF DUTY NWS EMPLOYEES ESTIMATES 60-70MPH WINDS ON HWY 85.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured.
Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs,
siding, and vehicles.
Locations impacted include...
Albin, Gun Barrel and Meriden Rest Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy
structure and stay away from windows.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
&&
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Weather Alert
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Western Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...
Southwestern Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska...
East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 517 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Albin, or 23
miles northwest of Kimball, moving southeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Kimball, Pine Bluffs, Albin, Oliver Campground, Oliver Reservoir,
Kimball Airport and Bushnell.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 401 and 402.
Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 24.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
&&
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
408 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES
IN PANHANDLE NEBRASKA
BOX BUTTE CHEYENNE
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
BANNER DAWES KIMBALL
MORRILL SCOTTS BLUFF SIOUX
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL WYOMING
CONVERSE NIOBRARA
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
GOSHEN LARAMIE PLATTE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AGATE, ALLIANCE, ANGORA, BAYARD,
BILL, BORDEAUX, BRIDGEPORT, BROWNSON, CHADRON, CHADRON ST PARK,
CHEYENNE, DEER CREEK, DOUGLAS, GERING, GLENROCK, GUERNSEY,
HARRISBURG, HARRISON, HEMINGFORD, KIMBALL, LUSK, REDBIRD,
REDINGTON, SCOTTSBLUFF, SIDNEY, TORRINGTON, AND WHEATLAND.
Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 11, 2016, in Baltimore.
DESTIN, Fla. — Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett, who also played for New England, Houston and Baltimore during five seasons in the NFL, has died. He was 35.
Mallett died in an apparent drowning, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Mallett was a football coach at White Hall High School in his native Arkansas, and the school district also confirmed his death in a post on its website on Tuesday.
Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said the university "lost an incredibly special person."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett," Yurachek posted on Twitter.
Mallett played for the University of Michigan for one season before finishing his college career at Arkansas. He passed for 7,493 yards and 62 touchdowns in two seasons with the Razorbacks.
"He lived with great enthusiasm and he could really throw the ball with incredible arm strength," former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr said in a telephone interview Wednesday. "By the time he was a senior at Arkansas, he was physically mature.
"You don't see many guys like him."
Mallett was selected by New England in the third round of the 2011 NFL draft. He appeared in four games with the Patriots during the 2012 season, completing 1 of 4 passes for 17 yards.
New England coach Bill Belichick said he was "extremely saddened by Ryan's tragic passing."
"My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched," Belichick said in a statement posted by the team on Twitter.
Mallett made six starts in nine games with the Texans and two starts in eight appearances with the Ravens. He completed 190 of his 345 attempts in the NFL for 1,835 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions.
"Ryan was a part of us," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said in a Twitter post by the team. "I will always remember the love he had for his teammates and for making the most of, and enjoying every football day while here."
In his first start on Nov. 16, 2014, Mallett directed Houston to a 23-7 victory at Cleveland. His first career TD pass was a 2-yarder to defensive end J.J. Watt.
"Horrible news to read about Ryan Mallett," Watt posted on Twitter. "Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace brother."