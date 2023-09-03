Brandon Stokley

Former Denver Bronco Brandon Stokley is now working as a mid-day talk show host on 104.3 The Fan during the team's training camp at Centura Health Training Center, on Aug. 8, 2023, in Centennial, Colorado. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post)

 RJ Sangosti

DENVER — Remember that scene in the movie “Moneyball”? The one in which Brad Pitt, playing Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane, works the phones like a master pianist and lands reliever Ricardo Rincon?

Armen Williams had that face once. Back in 2016. He’d just signed former Broncos wideout and two-time Super Bowl champ Brandon Stokley, one of the hottest radio free agents along the Front Range, to a contract as a host with 104.3 The Fan.

