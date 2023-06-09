Josh Allen’s accomplishments speak for themselves.

The former University of Wyoming quarterback has two Pro Bowl nods and four playoffs wins in his first five seasons in the NFL. The former seventh overall draft pick has 138 passing touchdowns to go along with 38 rushing scores through 77 career games with the Buffalo Bills.

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

