A former walk-on kicker at the University of Iowa was charged Wednesday in connection with wagering on Hawkeyes sports events — one day after Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was accused of committing the same offense at his school.

Aaron Blom, who was on the Iowa roster from 2020-22, used a DraftKings Sportsbook account set up under his mother's name and made about 170 mobile or online sports wagers before he turned 21, the legal gambling age in the state, according to the criminal complaint filed in Johnson County, Iowa.

