In this July 18, 1994, file photo, U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, D-Colo., sits on the porch outside her Capitol Hill headquarters in Denver. Schroeder, a pioneer for women’s and family rights in Congress, has died at the age of 82. 

 Associated Press/File

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a pioneer for women's and family rights in Congress, has died. She was 82.

Schroeder's former press secretary, Andrea Camp, said Schroeder suffered a stroke recently and died Monday night at a hospital in Celebration, Florida, the city where she had been residing in recent years.

Former Associated Press writer Steven K. Paulson contributed to this report.

