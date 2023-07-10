Doctor Sexual Assault FBI

Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court on Feb. 5, 2018, in Charlotte, Michigan. 

 Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP

WASHINGTON — Disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was convicted of sexually abusing Olympic and college female gymnasts, was stabbed multiple times by another inmate at a federal prison in Florida that is experiencing staffing shortages.

The attack happened Sunday at United States Penitentiary Coleman, and Nassar was in stable condition on Monday, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

