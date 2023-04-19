NFL Draft Running Backs Football

Texas running back Bijan Robinson runs for a first down against UTSA during the first half of an NCAA game Sept. 17, 2022, in Austin, Texas.

 Associated Press

Bijan Robinson draws comparisons to Saquon Barkley as the former Texas running back enters the NFL draft.

There's not a pundit on the planet who would say Robinson is going with the second overall pick as Barkley did to the New York Giants five years ago.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus