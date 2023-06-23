NBA Draft Basketball

Victor Wembanyama reacts during introductions before the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York.

 Associated Press

For the first time since 2001, four of the top five picks in the NBA draft did not play college basketball in the United States.

No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama will join the San Antonio Spurs after having played in France's top league.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus