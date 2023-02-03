49ers Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni looks on prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

If the Super Bowl comes down to a key fourth-down decision, that might bode well for the the Philadelphia Eagles.

The analytically inclined Eagles have long been one of the NFL's most aggressive organizations when it comes to the crucial fourth-down calls.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus