The Broncos’ disastrous loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day, which ended Nathaniel Hackett’s time as the head coach, amplified their pass rush struggles last season. Against a Rams team that allowed the third-most sacks in the league in 2022, Denver was able to generate only one quarterback pressure, while Baker Mayfield, who has gone from being a franchise signal caller to fighting to stay in the league, threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 51-14 win.

Injuries and trading away edge rusher Bradley Chubb played a major part in Denver’s inability to attack the quarterback, especially down the stretch when it totaled a combined one sack in the final three games.

