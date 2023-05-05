NASCAR Malcolm in the Front Auto Racing

Actor turned race car driver Frankie Muniz leans on his car before the ARCA 200 auto race Feb. 18, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — It's been a long time since Frankie Muniz was "Malcolm in the Middle."

These days, he's more like "Malcolm in the Front."

Tags

comments powered by Disqus