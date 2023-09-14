Last Friday, Nancy Pelosi announced her intent to run for re-election to the U.S. House of Representatives. Pelosi has occupied that seat since 1987. In nearly four decades of service, she has accumulated political power and financial resources, earned tremendous influence over Democratic policymaking and advanced the interests of many of her constituents.

She has also contributed to the decay of a vibrant and representative democracy. By staying in power for decades, Pelosi and other career politicians have contributed to a troubling and accurate depiction of D.C. as a place for “elite” politicians. Gone are the days of Mr. Smith going to Washington — this is the era of Mr. Smith going to Washington and planning to die there. From 2000 to 2012, 17 members of the House passed away while in office.

Kevin Frazier will join the Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University as an assistant professor starting this fall. He currently is a clerk on the Montana Supreme Court.

