UW Music faculty members Drs. John Fadial and Chi-Chen Wu present a free livestream performance of “The Complete Works of Fauré for Violin and Piano,” 7:30 P.M., Access: https://youtu.be/kVqxvR7HOtU.
Gabriel Urbain Fauré was a pivotal figure in French music who helped to move composition from post-Beethoven romanticism into the modern age of Cocteau and Stravinsky. He gained complete mastery of counterpoint, classical forms, and ancient church modes, which enabled him to write highly chromatic music that remained grounded in a deeply traditional, universally expressive language.
The program will feature music from every period of Fauré’s life, culminating in his final sonata that would usher in the modernism of his students, including Maurice Ravel and Nadia Boulanger, who would become the teacher of Aaron Copland and Astor Piazzola.