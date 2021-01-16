LARAMIE – University of Wyoming freshman forward Jeremiah Oden hasn’t played center since he was about 10 years old. But, as he is finding out rather quickly in his rookie campaign in Laramie, desperate times call for desperate measures.
The Cowboys (7-4 overall, 1-3 Mountain West) were going to be thin inside from the season’s outset. The team’s tallest returning presence, 6-foot-10 redshirt junior forward Hunter Thompson, has played the majority of his career on the perimeter as a stretch forward. He is questionable for today’s game at Air Force (3-7, 1-5) after suffering an ankle injury against Boise State on Monday.
UW is also without sophomore forward Eoin Nelson, one of the team’s few consistent interior presences, who will be out for the foreseeable future with a left leg injury.
That means Oden, at 6-foot-8, 180 pounds, is the man in the middle for the time being. He got his first sniff of life as a big man against Fresno State and has been learning on the fly since.
“It gets easier every game,” Oden said. “(But I’m) playing against guys 60 pounds heavier than me.”
Rebounding has been an issue for the Cowboys this season, though the team certainly displayed signs of life during the second matchup with Boise State on Wednesday. UW lost the rebounding battle by just four against the Broncos, who are tied for 66th nationally in total rebounds per game. UW is tied for 262nd nationally in that department.
In order for that to be a consistent occurrence, keeping things fairly even on the boards, it’s going to require work from everyone on the floor, guards included. Five different players had four or more rebounds on Wednesday. Four of them were guards.
For the foreseeable future, Oden and his floormates will have to scrap for every rebound they can. It’s going to take contributions from everyone.
“That is the time, for us, where you can be selfish. You should be selfish every time a shot goes up,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “It’s not a lack of trying. It’s just knowing, here is how much harder you have to go.”
For Oden, moving into a traditional big-man role has had its challenges, to be sure. It is particularly difficult for him to box out larger players around the basket, which has required him to attack things differently.
Rather than fight for rebounds after the fact once the ball is in the air, the best thing Oden can do is get to his spots before the other team’s bigs can. It’s all about strategy and, perhaps above all else, heart. Oden is sacrificing comfort to make his team better. His goal, he said, is to eventually grab seven or eight rebounds per game.
“If I don’t play the five, I don’t know who will,” Oden said.
After a 7-1 start that surprised the college basketball world, the Cowboys find themselves in a bit of a rut at the moment. UW has lost its past three games by an average of 21 points per contest, a stretch that comes after the Cowboys rattled off six wins in a row.
Linder is no stranger to rebuilding projects, having played a vital role in the one Boise State underwent when he first arrived there as an assistant, and more recently as head coach at Northern Colorado, a program that faced NCAA sanctions and won just 11 games Linder’s first season.
A rebuild is not what any coach necessarily enjoys doing. Linder has brought up his sleepless nights from time to time. But it is a necessary evil in getting programs going, and it is, quite frankly, what Linder specializes in. There is a beauty in the process that makes the end result that much sweeter.
Linder, a father of four, likened it to his wife having children.
“As soon as you have a kid, when you give birth, you’re like, ‘I’m never doing that again.’ And then, lo and behold, you do it again,” Linder said. “You quickly forget how painful it was during delivery. Then you see the baby come out, and you see their eyes, and then completely forget about all the pain.”
Confidence remains high in the Cowboys locker room, according to Oden, who said the team has not lost faith in itself, despite the losing streak. As redshirt junior Hunter Maldonado alluded to after Wednesday’s 20-point loss, UW is still 7-4. All things considered, that isn’t a bad place to be.
Air Force provides its own set of challenges, as it always seems to, as the Falcons are one of the few teams nationally to run the Princeton Offense. It depends heavily on back cuts and screens, and is unlike what the majority of college basketball runs. It will force the Cowboys to defend different than they normally do.
In a perfect world, Linder’s squad would have more than two days to study up. But this is hardly a perfect world and, to an extent, getting back out and playing might be the best thing possible for his team. Young teams need to play as many games as they can, Linder said.
As much as the Cowboys need to rebound the ball during games, they also need to rebound as a group mentally. Saturday, they hope, is that first step.
“We’re definitely pretty confident right now,” Oden said. “We’re not going to get used to losing.”