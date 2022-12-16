Wyoming Fresno St Football

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener scrambles with Wyoming defensive end DeVonne Harris pursuing during an NCAA football game in on Nov. 25, 2022, in Fresno, Calif.

 Gary Kazanjian/AP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The last time Jake Haener played in a game in Southern California, he was carted off the field with what appeared to be a season-ending ankle injury.

On Saturday, he can lead Fresno State to the biggest in-season turnaround in Football Bowl Subdivision history when the Bulldogs face Washington State in the LA Bowl.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus