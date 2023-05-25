GILLETTE — Dozens of athletes were at the Thunder Basin High School track Friday afternoon, running, walking, throwing and rolling.

Jordi Stewart, 9, ran to grab a Powerade for Lander Special Olympian Nick Eisnnicher, who just completed the 30-meter slalom on the track, swerving his wheelchair in and out of cones as eighth-graders from Sage Valley Junior High timed him.

