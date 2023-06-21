wte-20230621-spts-NuggetsDads

Denver Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic holds his daughter, Ognjena, as he stands with his wife, Nataljia, left, after the NBA All-Star game Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

 AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Nikola Jokic turned left out of the Nuggets’ home locker room and eased his way through a hallway en route to the players’ parking lot.

The Nuggets had just dropped Game 2 of the NBA Finals. As it turned out, that would be their only loss of the series.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus