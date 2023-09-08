Hollywood Model Maker Auction

A miniature model called "Red Leader", a X-wing starfighter from the 1977 film, Star War, Episode IV, A New Hope, sits on display at Heritage Auctions, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Irving, Texas. 

DALLAS — From an early model of the iconic alien mothership from "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" to a complete Stormtrooper costume from "Star Wars," bidding opens Friday on thousands of pieces Hollywood model maker Greg Jein collected over his lifetime, including many he created during his nearly half-century career.

The collection amassed by Jein, who died last year at age 76, will be offered up by Heritage Auctions next month in Dallas. Jein, who had an Oscar and Emmy nominated career making miniature models, was also a collector of costumes, props, scripts, artwork, photographs and models from the shows he loved.

