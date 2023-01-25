WCup Shiffrin's Career

In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Mikaela Shiffrin, third place in an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, right, is hugged by second-place finisher Lindsey Vonn, in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. Shiffrin has had a World Cup skiing career like no other woman, racing to a record-breaking 83rd World Cup win Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

 Associated Press/File

From a prodigiously talented 15-year-old to the most decorated female skier of all-time, Mikaela Shiffrin has done quite a lot in only 12 years.

The American skier won her record-breaking 83rd victory Tuesday in her 238th race on the World Cup circuit, the globe-trotting competition for the best skiers on the planet.

