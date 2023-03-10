Ravens Jackson Football

In this Oct. 9, 2022, file photo, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson speaks to the media at a news conference after an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Baltimore. 

 Associated Press

NFL free agency kicks off next week and the biggest questions surround two star quarterbacks who aren't on the list.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire, return to Green Bay or get traded to the Jets or another team?

