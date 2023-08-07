APTOPIX WWCup Sweden US Soccer

The United States' team reacts during a penalty shootout during a Women's World Cup round of 16 match between Sweden and the U.S. on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.

 Associated Press

By ANNE M. PETERSON AP Sports Writer

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The once-dominant Americans crashed out of the Women's World Cup on penalties after a scoreless draw with Sweden in the Round of 16. It was the earliest exit ever for the four-time tournament champions. The Americans struggled from the start of the World Cup. With the rest of the world catching up in skill and physical conditioning, the future of the team could look dramatically different. There's no guarantee that coach Vlatko Andonovski will continue with the team as it prepares for the next big tournament, the Olympics in France next year.

