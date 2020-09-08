Name: Gabriel Pina
Residence: 832 Hillcrest Road, Cheyenne, WY 82001
Profession: Self Employed Accountant
Education: Bachelor of Science - Business Operations Management
Experience: Business Owner for 10+ years, Accounting & Tax experience with 15 + years
What motivated you to run for this position?
With the budget cuts coming, I believe that my skills in Accounting and Budgets would be a benefit to the Board.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
No matter the issue or problem that is facing LCSD #1, I will work together with the other members of the Board to come up with the best outcomes that benefit the students of our district.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Honestly I don't know my opponents really well. What I can tell you is that I will be here to represent the students, parents and staff of LCSD #1, willing to listen and see what solutions can be made.