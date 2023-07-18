Coyotes Galchenyuk Released Hockey

Former Colorado Avalanche forward Galchenyuk adjusts his pads during the second period of an NHL hockey game March 22, 2023, in Denver. 

 Associated Press

Former Arizona Coyotes player Alex Galchenyuk is entering the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program and apologized for hurling threats at officers during his arrest earlier this month.

Galchenyuk tweeted a letter on Tuesday apologizing for repeatedly using racial slurs toward an officer in training and threated to have two officers killed following a July 9 traffic stop.

