JACKSON — Wyoming’s state game agency wants to sell 320 acres surrounded by federal lands in Jackson Hole to the U.S. Forest Service.

That’s according to a public notice about a possible sale and public comment window that was published in the Jackson Hole News&Guide, the Jackson Hole Daily’s sister publication.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus